CDC says you can still vote in-person even if you have COVID-19

(CNN) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says people with COVID-19 can still vote in-person.

The agency says anyone isolating with the virus, or anyone who is in quarantine because they may have been exposed to it, can still exercise their right to vote safely.

Once they arrive at a polling location, they should let a poll worker know their situation.

Poll workers assisting voters with symptoms should be wearing personal protective equipment.

The CDC also recommends alternative voting options for those who are sick, including a designated polling site or curbside voting.

Everyone at the polling location should be following safety guidelines. That includes wearing a face covering, standing six feet apart and bringing your hand sanitizer and pen.