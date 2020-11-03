BREAKING: Joni Ernst wins reelection in U.S. Senate

KWWL News app users, tap here to watch.

IOWA (KWWL) – Incumbent Republican Joni Ernst has beaten Democrat Theresa Greenfield in the U.S. Senate race in Iowa, winning reelection in one of the most watched U.S. Senate races in the nation.

Ernst was looking for re-election, while Greenfield, a former business woman, has never held a political office.

In the June 2020 primary election, Greenfield won the Democratic nomination to take on Ernst. In 2014, Ernst flipped a blue seat red when democrat Tom Harkin retired. She bested Democrat Bruce Braley by about 90,000 votes.

The candidates were locked in a tight race heading into the election as both had been campaigning heavily throughout the state, visiting eastern Iowa multiple times this fall.

While an early August poll had Ernst with a slight lead, an early October poll showed Greenfield with a five-point lead over Ernst, 50% to 45%.

Based off fundraising/expenditure data from an election watchdog in late October, a combined $60 million was raised between Republican Senator Joni Ernst and Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield. As of Oct. 20, Greenfield outspent Ernst by about $12 million and she raised $18 million more than Iowa's junior senator.

UNI professor of political science Chris Larimer believed the high dollar amount showed exactly how close the race was.

Larimer says that Democrats nationally saw this as a Senate race they can pick up, as the importance of Senate control was highlighted by recent confirmations hearings for the US Supreme Court nomination of Amy Coney Barrett.

The two candidates faced off in multiple debates leading up to the election. You can watch the last one from mid-October here.