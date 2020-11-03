4 dead in Vienna shooting; attacker sympathized with IS

VIENNA (AP) — Austria’s top security official says that four people have died — including one assailant — and fifteen people were wounded in a shooting in the heart of Vienna late Monday. Interior Minister Karl Nehammer told reporters Tuesday that two men and a woman have died from their injuries. A suspected attacker, who was carrying an assault rifle and a fake suicide vest, was also shot and killed by police. Nehammer said that initial investigations indicate that the suspect who was killed had sympathized with the Islamic State group. Authorities are still trying to determine whether further attackers may be on the run. People in Vienna have been urged to stay at home Tuesday.