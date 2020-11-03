Associated Press striving for transparency with election results in 2020

(KWWL) — In preparation for Election Day, the Associated Press published an explanation on how they will provide election results this year.

Before the polls close, all of their journalists will report to county election centers and collect numbers on a local level.

They’ll proceed to place their calls to AP election centers around the country in one of the their Vote Entry Centers. At the centers, a vote entry clerk will key in the results.

AP said they will make sure to ensure accuracy by continuously checking the numbers with their team of full-time election research and quality control analysts monitor

AP will begin providing results as soon as they come in on Election Day. Poll close times vary from state to state, so data will be added to the national AP feed until all poll close across the country.