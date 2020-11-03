Are you heading to the polls today? Here’s what you need to bring.

IOWA (KWWL) -- Tuesday is Election Day, and we have some reminders before you head to the polls.

Today, across the state of Iowa, polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 9 p.m.

You can find this information on the Secretary of State's website.

REGISTERING TO VOTE

Iowa is one of the few states where you can register in-person on Election Day. If you're planning to register at your polling place, you're required to bring proof of ID and proof of residency, which can include a residential lease, utility bill, or paycheck.

If you cannot provide the aforementioned documents, another voter in your precinct can attest for you. Both you and the attester will sign an oath swearing the statements being made are true.

WHERE DO I GO TO VOTE ON ELECTION DAY?

You need to go to the polling place for your precinct, which is determined by your address.

Click here to find your polling place.

DO I HAVE TO SHOW ID AT THE POLLS?

Iowa voters are required to show one of the following forms of ID:

Iowa driver's license

Non-operator ID

U.S. passport

U.S. military ID

Veteran's ID

Tribal ID/document

Iowa voter ID card

CAN I BRING MY CHILDREN WITH ME INTO THE VOTING BOOTH?

Yes. When accompanied by a parent, children are allowed to go into the voting booth.

IF I DON'T VOTE FOR EVERY RACE, WILL MY BALLOT STILL BE COUNTED?

Yes. You may choose which races you'd like to vote for on your ballot. Some may only choose to vote for the presidential race, for example.

CAN I WEAR A CAMPAIGN BUTTON OR T-SHIRT TO THE POLLING PLACE WHEN I VOTE?

Yes. Voters can wear a campaign button or clothing when they vote, however, they must leave the polling place immediately after they're finished voting.