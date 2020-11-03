Latest AP Tally: Almost 102 million Americans voted early in 2020 election

(AP) -- The latest tally of early voting in the U.S. shows that almost 102 million Americans cast their votes before Election Day, an eye-popping total that represents 73% of the total turnout of the 2016 presidential election.

The Associated Press tally reveals that the early vote in several states, including hotly-contested Texas and Arizona, has already exceeded the total vote of four years ago.

Early voting -- whether in-person or by mail-in or absentee ballot -- has swelled during the COVID-19 pandemic as voters have sought the safety and convenience it offers.

The greatest gains have been witnessed in Kentucky, where almost 13 times as many voters cast their ballots early as in 2016.

Early voters broke earlier records a week before Election Day, with 64% of active Democratic voters and 42% of Republicans requesting an absentee ballot.

IOWA

The Secretary of State's Office reports just over 2 million Iowa residents are registered to vote, and about half of them already cast an absentee ballot. It's likely that more than half of the votes cast will have come before Election Day.

Not only are we seeing record breaking numbers in terms of absentee voting, with almost 1 million absentee votes cast as of this morning, the 94.6% return rate of ballots requested is higher than 2012 and 2016. #BeAVoter pic.twitter.com/tk7BZGqCf3 — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate (@IowaSOS) November 3, 2020

Secretary of State Paul Pate tweeted Tuesday afternoon that there has been a 94.6% return rate of ballots requested, which is higher than in 1016 and 2012.

The number of polling places is down from about 1,450 in the 2018 election as counties closed and consolidated some locations because of health concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic as well as budget issues.