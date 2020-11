2020 presidential election: Final results from across the country

Alabama

(AP) — Donald Trump wins Alabama, which has 9 Electoral College votes.

Connecticut

(AP) — Joe Biden wins Connecticut, which has 7 Electoral College votes.

Rhode Island

(AP) — Joe Biden wins Rhode Island, which has 4 Electoral College votes.

Vermont

(AP) — Joe Biden wins Vermont, which has 3 Electoral College votes.

Oklahoma

(AP) — Donald Trump wins Oklahoma, which has 7 Electoral College votes.

New Jersey

(AP) — Joe Biden wins New Jersey, which has 14 Electoral College votes.

South Carolina

(AP) — Donald Trump wins South Carolina, which has 9 Electoral College votes.

Kentucky

(AP) — Donald Trump wins Kentucky, which has 8 Electoral College votes.

West Virignia

(AP) — Donald Trump wins West Virginia, which has 5 Electoral College votes.

Virginia

(AP) — Joe Biden wins Virginia, which has 13 Electoral College votes.

Maryland

(AP) — Joe Biden wins Maryland, which has 10 Electoral College votes.

Illinois

(AP) — Joe Biden wins Illinois, which has 20 Electoral College votes.

Massachusetts

(AP) — Joe Biden wins Massachusetts, which has 11 Electoral College votes.

Tennessee

(AP) — Donald Trump wins Tennessee, which has 11 Electoral College votes.

Delaware

(AP) — Joe Biden wins Delaware, which has 3 Electoral College votes.

Mississippi

(AP) — Donald Trump wins Mississippi, which has 6 Electoral College votes.

This is an updating story. We will continue to add results as they're being called.