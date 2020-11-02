With post-election lawsuits looming, a final push for votes

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Down to the wire with the threat of court battles looming, supporters of former Vice President Joe Biden scrambled Monday to rally swing-state voters to drop off ballots, go to precincts in person and deliver a victory so clear-cut as to render inevitable litigation meaningless. As months of President Donald Trump undercutting the legitimacy of mail-in votes gave way to promises he’d challenge them in court, both sides made a final push to ensure their supporters turned out. Nowhere was that more clear than Pennsylvania, which seemed poised to be the epicenter of any potential post-election litigation, with polls showing the candidates divided by a razor-thin margin for the state’s 20 electoral votes.