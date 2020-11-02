WHO chief Tedros to quarantine after contact gets COVID-19

GENEVA (AP) — The head of the World Health Organization says he will self-quarantine after being identified as a contact of a person who tested positive for COVID-19. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus tweeted that he is “well and without symptoms” but will self-quarantine in “coming days, in line with WHO protocols, and work from home.” The U.N. health agency director-general chief has been at the forefront of the global response to the coronavirus pandemic. It has infected at least 46.5 million people and led to more than 1.2 million deaths, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University.