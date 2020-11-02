What a fluke: Dutch whale tail sculpture catches metro train

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — This really was a fluke. The driver of a metro train in the Netherlands escaped injury when the front carriage rammed through a stop barrier and was caught by a sculpture of a whale’s tail near the port city of Rotterdam. Images broadcast on Dutch media early Monday showed the metro suspended on the whale’s tail several meters (yards) above the ground. The company that operates the metro line said the driver was uninjured and there were no passengers on the train when it crashed through stop barriers at the station in Spijkenisse, on the southern edge of Rotterdam, early Monday.