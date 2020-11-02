Western nations decry Belarus crackdown at UN rights review

GENEVA (AP) — Western nations have decried a violent crackdown by authorities and arbitrary arrests in Belarus in a regular review of the former Soviet republic at the U.N.’s top human rights body. The comments on Belarus came during a process known as the Universal Periodic Review at the Human Rights Council, in which every country in the world has its rights record scrutinized every four or five years. More than 15,000 people have been detained since an election in August that longtime leader Alexander Lukashenko won. However, the vote is widely viewed as rigged, and has sparked a wave of street protests ever since.