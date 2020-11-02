Waterloo students learn voting process ahead of election day

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- What better way to grasp the concept of a US election than to watch it play out right in front of you?

Teachers in the Waterloo Community School District used the 2020 election to give a civics lesson. Many students preparing to hold a mock election on Tuesday, having spent the last few days in school studying what's required for someone to vote, be president, and to secure the role of leading the country.

"You could have Texas, Florida, California, New York, and Pennsylvania and maybe one other state, and then you would have more electoral college votes and you would have a higher chance of becoming president," said Jameson Evans, a fifth grader at Lou Henry Elementary in Waterloo.

Evans got a double dose of civics as he's part of the districts ELP program and also in his homeroom, Ms. Earnest's class.

Earnest believes that giving students a bigger picture also teaches them about the smaller races.

"I don't think they understand the process everything has to go through. Even bringing it down into who is our governor, and the mayor and stuff. Sometimes people aren't aware of all those little aspects," Earnest said.

Her class will take part in a mock election for the presidency on election day.

Students at Fred Becker Elementary School in Waterloo already held a mock election and primary using candy candidates. The primary giving them a sense of how things can change.

"It might have been because on the chart where we had 10 different candies, most of them were chocolate," said Rylee Brunson, a student at Becker.

In their mock election, Skittles won the primary out of 10 candidates before losing to Hershey's in the general election as it picked up votes from other chocolate lovers.

"We thought it was a great way to not only have fun, and give the kids a little treat at the end. But really show them how it makes a difference on who the candidates are, candidate profiles. So for some of our older grades that showed them the electoral process at work," said teacher Mark Stuenkel.

All of the students at Becker will get a piece of Hershey's on election day.