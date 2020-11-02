Waterloo police to participate in ‘No Shave November’

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- This month, you may see Waterloo police sporting facial hair.

During the months of November and December, officers will be growing out their beards and mustaches in an effort to support the Waterloo Police Foundation's 'Cops and Kids' program. It is the oldest and one of the most successful programs helping police build positive relationships with kids in the community.

The foundation also hopes to raise awareness and money for friends, neighbors and others who are battling cancer.

To learn more about the Waterloo Police Foundation, visit: https://waterloopolice.com/press-release/1591-waterloo-police-foundation.html.