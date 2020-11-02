Waterloo City Employees could receive $5,000 for buying home in city limits

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - Waterloo City Council discussed Monday on implementing a housing incentive of $5,000 for future and current city employees.

The $5,000 would be provided through the Municipal Housing Incentive Program. The thought process behind this incentive would bring more employees to live within city limits.

Employees would qualify by buying and living in a home in Waterloo for at least five years. Council voiced they would like to see the incentive offered to Waterloo renters who would like to buy homes.

"You live in that house for five years, and during that time you'd receive a 5,000 dollar payment assistance either one lump sum or a thousand dollars a year for five years," Councilman Dave Boesen, who proposed the incentive, said.

Boesen discussed employees could get the $5,000 as a lump sum down payment grant, or receive annual installments of $1,000 for five years.

Mayor Quentin Hart and other councilmembers say they need to evaluate if this incentive would be allowed.

"I think a lot of exploration needs to be done into this, it's going to be very expensive," Councilwoman Margaret Klein said.

"We'll have to talk to some various sources on what's legal for us to be able to do this, and find out where it needs to come from," Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart said.

The incentive would still allow employees to qualify for other financial assistance when it comes to homes.

The resolution says a move into Waterloo would allow employees to increase their investment in the city where they work and the citizens they serve. For example, employees would pay property taxes and their children would be sent to local schools, and shop in local areas.

The council wanted to make sure the incentive wouldn't be taken advantage of. For example, the resolution would not allow families with more than one city employee to buy multiple houses for more incentive money.

Council did not say when the resolution would appear before council for formal approval.

The resolution proposal comes one week after council approved a $5,000 hiring bonus for certified police and fire hires. Boesen did point out new hires would qualify for the sign-on bonus, and the moving within city limits incentive.