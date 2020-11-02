UIHC preparing to expand to capacity as COVID hospitalizations rise

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Expanding the capacity of hospital beds and resources could come within the next month at the University of Iowa Healthcare.

UIHC CEO Suresh Gunasekaran explained during an afternoon news conference Monday that talks were underway about how they would expand if hospitalizations continue to increase across the state.

While he says the hospital is not near capacity and also remain in a good spot with PPE as well.

"The bed availability is not the only thing that matters, it's the staff availability as well. As the community positivity rate increases, the number of healthcare workers that will get infected outside of the workplace increases as well," Gunasekaran said.

At any given time, 50-150 employees of UIHC's 12,000 are infected with the virus, according to Gunasekaran. Based off their contact tracing of employees, the majority of those cases contracted the virus through community transmission and not from working with patients.

It's not clear to what extent they will need to expand in the near future. However, Gunasekaran said for many working in healthcare what happened in New York City at the start of the pandemic is seared into their memories.

"What UIHC is trying to do is be proactive, think through these things, and plan for a surge ahead of a surge. Because that's what a surge looks like when you don't have time to prepare," Gunasekaran said.

The CEO noted that the next few months could be challenging because hospitalizations typically rise in the winter anyway, with more elder adults and children contracting a respiratory illness that is not COVID-19. This would further stretch "vulnerable" hospitals.

Every patient is tested for COVID-19 upon admission to the hospital and are tested periodically to limit transmission. Gunasekaran said a low percentage have contracted the virus while in the hospital which reinforces his confidence in the safety protocols in place.

Towards the end of the news conference, Gunasekaran stressed that Iowans have lowered the infection rate before through mitigations efforts, saying November is the month to flatten the curve.