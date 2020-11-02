TRACKING: Warmer temperatures this week

Today: It is a cold start to the work week with temperatures starting off in the teens and 20s. With lots of sunshine, dry air, and a breezy west/southwest wind 10-20 mph, temperatures will warm to the middle and upper 50s this afternoon. There may be some high clouds from time to time. The wind will calm down by late afternoon and early evening.

Tonight: A clear sky is expected. Temperatures will be seasonable in the lower 30s with a west wind 5-10 mph.

Election Day: If you did not vote early or absentee and are heading to the polls, the weather will be pleasant. Temperatures in the morning will be in the 30s, but with plenty of sunshine during the day, temperatures warm quickly into the 60s. Winds will top out around 15 mph.

The remainder of the week will be warm with highs in the upper 60s to near 70°. The wind begins to crank up as we head into the weekend.

Our next storm system moves in later Sunday and continues through Tuesday. This will bring the chance of rain and thunderstorms, followed by much colder temperatures next week.