TRACKING: Sunny & pleasant for the start of this week

Today: Mostly sunny and breezy for the start of the work week. This will be the “coolest” day of the week, meaning nice weather will stick with us for a bit. Winds will be out of the southwest from 10-20 mph. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Tonight: Clear skies will remain overnight tonight. The south southwest wind will help keep low temperatures in the 30s.

Election Day: If you’ll be headed to the polls on Election Day, you will not have to worry about the weather! It’ll be chilly in the morning, with temperatures in the 30s. However, temperatures will quickly rise to the mid to upper 60s. Expect sunshine throughout the entire day. Winds will be out of the southwest from 10-15 mph.

Election Night: Clear skies continue through Election Night. Low temperatures will be in the low 40s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies, with pleasant conditions for the midweek. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Temperatures will be near the 70 degree mark by the end of the work week. It’ll be a breezy weekend, with rain and a few storms moving in by Sunday.