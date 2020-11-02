TRACKING: Sunny and warmer

Tonight: The sky remains clear overnight and will not be as cold as it was early Monday morning. Lows drop into the low and mid 30s (near normal).

Tuesday: Today is election day and the weather looks good. The sky is sunny with above normal temperatures. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 60s (normal mid-50s). The wind is from the southwest at 10-15 mph during the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: The wind becomes light overnight under a clear sky. Lows are a little warmer as we drop into the low and mid-40s.

Wednesday: Temperatures are slightly cooler, mid 60s, with a mix of sun and clouds.

Thursday/Friday: Sunshine both days with highs near 70. Enjoy the warm weather because it turns much colder next week.