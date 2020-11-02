Top Ranked Xavier leads a trio of Eastern Iowa teams to the 4A State Volleyball Semifinals

CEDAR RAPIDS(KWWL)--Top ranked Cedar Rapids Xavier continues itas march to a 4A State Volleyball title. Xavier swept the Dallas Center-Grimes 3-0 to advance to the semifinal round.

The Saints will meet Western Dubuque on Wednesday at 12:30. The Bobcats beat Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3-2 to make the Semifinals.

Also advancing in Class 4A, is West Delaware. The Hawks beat Glenwood 3-2. West Delaware will play Gilbert in Wednesday's other 4A Semifinal.