Report: South Dakota official distracted before fatal crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Investigators say South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg was distracted before he drove onto a highway shoulder where he struck and killed a pedestrian. Secretary of Safety Craig Price released details about the investigation on Monday. He says that 55-year-old Joseph Boever was walking on the shoulder and displaying some type of light on the night of Sept. 12 when he was struck by Ravnsborg’s 2011 Ford Taurus. Price did not describe what led Ravnsborg to become distracted. Ravnsborg told a 911 dispatcher that he hit “something” in the middle of the road when Boever was killed. It’s unclear how fast Ravnsborg was driving.