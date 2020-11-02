Police say man fatally shot at Sioux City apartment complex

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — Police in Sioux City are investigating after a man was fatally shot at an apartment complex there. The Sioux City Journal reports that the shooting was reported just before 7 p.m. Sunday at Park Place Apartments near Grandview Park. Arriving officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say the officers rendered medical aid until an ambulance took the man to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The victim’s name had not been released by midday Monday. Police offered no other details about what may have led to the shooting.