Nov. 2: Iowa reports 1,469 more COVID-19 cases, 17 more deaths as hospitalizations pass 700

EDITOR'S NOTE: The daily numbers that we report do not line up with the numbers the state is reporting for each day. Every day at 10 a.m. we take the previous day's numbers from 10 a.m. and subtract them with the current numbers from the state at 10 a.m. Rather than reporting a day behind, we wish to give you the most updated information. For Black Hawk and Linn Counties, we are reporting numbers from their county COVID-19 websites. For Johnson and Dubuque counties, we are reporting numbers from the state's website.

IOWA

(KWWL) — There were 1,469 new, confirmed cases from 10 a.m. Sunday to 10 a.m. Monday, according to the state's dashboard, which brings the state's total number of cases to 131,713.

The state's website says that of the 131,713 people who have tested positive, 93,813 have recovered. This is 302 more recoveries than what the state reported Sunday.

The number of active positive cases in the state is 37,900.

The state is reporting 17 additional deaths within this time frame, leaving the state's death toll at 1,733.

There were 108 patients hospitalized in Iowa within the last 24 hours and the total number of hospitalizations is 718, which is up from 676. This sets another record-breaking number for hospitalizations. Of those hospitalizations, 156 are in the ICU and 57 are on ventilators.

In Iowa, there's been 4,145 new tests given and a total of 984,539 people that have been tested for COVID-19.

BLACK HAWK COUNTY

As of 10 a.m. Monday, the Black Hawk COVID-19 dashboard is showing new data at 10 a.m. Sunday. There were 190 more positive cases for a total of 7,155 cases in the county. There were four more recoveries, leaving a total of 4,555. There were no additional deaths, leaving a total of 102 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 18 percent.

LINN COUNTY

According to the Linn County COVID-19 dashboard at 10 a.m. Monday, there were 443 more reported cases, for a total of 6,587. There were no additional recoveries reported, leaving a total of 4,337 recoveries. There were no additional deaths, leaving a total of 140 deaths. There are 47 current hospitalizations in the county. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 14.5 percent.

JOHNSON COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Monday, there are 53 new positive cases reported in Johnson County since 10 a.m. Sunday. This brings the total to 6,288 reported cases. There have been 12 additional recoveries, leaving a total of 5,251 recoveries. A total of 47,965 have been tested. There were no additional deaths, leaving the total at 31 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 9.2 percent.

DUBUQUE COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Monday, there are 88 new positive cases reported in Dubuque County since 10 a.m. Sunday. This brings the total to 5,916 reported cases. There were 21 more recoveries reported for a total of 3,740. A total of 37,212 people have been tested. There was one additional death, leaving a total of 59 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 19.3 percent.

