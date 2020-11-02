NEW THIS MORNING: Iowans set new record for voter registration

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- More than 90% of Iowa's eligible population is registered to vote.

On Monday, Secretary of State Paul Pate announced the Hawkeye State set a new record for voter registration with 2,095,581 active registered voters. The previous record was set in the months following the 2016 general election.

“Iowa is one of the top 10 states in the nation for voter registration and participation,” Secretary Pate said. “I’m glad to see so many people engaged in the process heading into Tuesday’s general election.”

“It has never been easier to register to vote in Iowa, whether it’s online, through the mail or at the polls on Election Day. I want every eligible Iowan to be a voter.” Secretary of State Paul Pate

Here's a breakdown of the current statewide active voter registration totals:

Democratic: 699,001

699,001 Republican: 719,591

719,591 No Party: 659,488

659,488 Other: 17,501

TOTAL: 2,095,581

As of Monday morning, 1,036,409 Iowans have requested an absentee ballot for the 2020 general election.

955,971 ballots have been received by county auditors.