Mexico’s Interjet suspends flights, citing pandemic woes

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Troubled Mexican airline Interjet cancelled its flights for at least two days, citing cash flow problems and fleet maintenance, but promises operations will resume Tuesday. The airline called it “a restructuring of its itineraries.” Interjet has been dogged by steep drops in business because of the coronavirus pandemic. On Sunday, the company said that “airlines have been the most affected by the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic” and that its “operations and cash flow” have been hurt. Interjet says it regrets the suspension has inconvenienced passengers and they will be rebooked on future flights.