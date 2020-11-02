Man taken to hospital after house fire in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa. (KWWL) - Cedar Rapids crews were called to an attic fire in the 400 block of 35th St. NE on November 2.

When crews arrived on scene, they found heavy smoke throughout the home.

Fire was discovered in a mattress and trash container.

A man and woman were home at the time of the fire.

The man was taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire has been determined as unintentional, but is still under investigation.