Mailers worry absentee voters, claiming their ballots weren’t received

(KWWL) - For the past few weeks, many voters have been mailing their votes, to guarantee their auditors get it in time. However, voter Ellen Sellers said recent mailers have made her question if her ballot had been received.

"I was like whoa why did I get this," Sellers said, "we got that piece of mail that just said that their records indicate that my ballot had not been received and that I was running out of time,"



These are the forms Sellers received in the mail, making her believe her ballot was lost.

Worried, Sellers checked her ballot's status online and saw it had been received. Auditors like Black Hawk County's, Grant Veeder, admitted to "KWWL" they've received multiple calls regarding this issue and said they weren't the only ones.

"County auditors have communication platforms through our state organizations, we are in touch with each other everyday and that's a common challenge," Veeder said.

Veeder explained auditors have no control over what these mailers send because they are from outside organizations. However, he wants to assure voters their ballots are in good hands.

"This is not anything coming from our office, I just think they're trying to catch as many people as possible in case they have not returned their ballot," Veeder said.

If this has happened to you, you can check your ballot's status HERE.

The last day to vote absentee is today. If you don't know where to drop or mail your absentee ballot, call your county auditor.