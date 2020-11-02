Low registration still for Iowa felon voters

(KWWL) -- While voting rights for Iowa felons were restored by the governor in August, only a low percentage of felons in Iowa have registered to vote in 2020.

State Representative Ras Smith feels the state should have done more to get the attention of Iowa voters who've completed a prison sentence and paid their fines.

"You're being activated in this moment, you're participating right in this moment sets the tone for what needs to happen in future elections. This doesn't stop today. We started this with 7 seven days left because we were obligated to. We saw the state not taking action," Smith said.

He and several others have been getting the word out over the last week hoping to increase the number of voters with a prior felony registered. Iowa Secretary of State was recently quoted in a Gazette article saying that only about 3,000 Iowa felons registered out of a possible 35,000.

If you or someone you know you is questioning their voting rights after completing a sentence, go to https://restoreyourvote.iowa.gov/