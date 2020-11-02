Liz Weston: The upsides to thinking about when you will die

You won’t live forever, so your retirement savings won’t have to last that long. But developing a viewpoint on how long you’ll live in retirement can profoundly affect your strategy for how much to save, when to retire and when to start taking Social Security. Calculators that estimate life span can help you make a reasonable estimate. If you’re worried your retirement savings aren’t on track, you can adjust how long you’ll work or how fast you’ll draw down savings. You also may decide to use a part-time job or other income source to shore up savings before or in early retirement.