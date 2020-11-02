Israeli army demolishes home of alleged Palestinian attacker

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — The Israeli military says troops have demolished the West Bank home of a Palestinian accused of killing an Israeli in a stabbing attack earlier this year. The military said that during the demolition late Sunday, clashes erupted between Israeli forces and about 150 Palestinians who it said threw rocks and burned tires. The military said it responded with “riot dispersal means,” which typically means tear gas and stun grenades. Israel says it carries out home demolitions as a deterrent against attacks by Palestinians. Critics say the measure is a form of collective punishment.