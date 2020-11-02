Iowa Sen. Ernst in tough reelection race against Greenfield

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Six years after Iowa voters overwhelmingly elected Joni Ernst to the U.S. Senate, the Republican is in a tight contest with Democrat Theresa Greenfield in one of the nation’s most expensive races. The two candidates had more than $170 million for spending on media as parties and interest groups poured money into the race. Greenfield has called for a more effective response to the coronavirus pandemic, emphasized health care and her support for expanding the Affordable Care Act and promised to protect Social Security. Ernst has pointed to her support of tax cuts enacted by Republicans and President Donald Trump and argued she’s willing to work with Democrats on issues such as infrastructure.