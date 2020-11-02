Iowa City Police respond to shots fired on Halloween night

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) — Iowa City Police responded to several shots fired 911 calls on Saturday, Oct. 31 2020 at 9:44 p.m.

The reports indicate shots fired occurred in the 2100 block of Taylor Drive. Officers spoke with witnesses backing up reports of shots fired.

Witnesses also said that a dark-colored sedan was seen speeding away toward U.S. Highway 6 westbound from Taylor Drive right after the incident.

Zero injuries were reported and there is no suspect description available right now.