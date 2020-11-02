Hospitals competing for nurses as US coronavirus cases surge

FENTON, Michigan (AP) — U.S. hospitals are scrambling to hire more nurses as the coronavirus pandemic surges, leading to stiff competition and increased costs. Experts say the situation is especially difficult in rural areas and at small hospitals. To alleviate the shortage, nurses are being trained in care areas where they have limited experience, hospitals are scaling back services and health systems are turning to short-term travel nurses to help fill the gaps. Meanwhile there is evidence that some nurses are choosing to retire or take less stressful, safer jobs. In Wisconsin, one hospital system is offering $15,000 signing bonuses to handle a surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations.