CORALVILLE, Iowa. (KWWL) - The Coralville Fire Department was called to a home in the 2200 block of 14th St. just after midnight on Nov. 2.

Eight occupants of the home and the attached duplex were able to safely get out.

The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental, but is still under investigation.

The damage was estimated around $200,000.

One firefighter suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.