Ethiopia officials: Unknown number ‘massacred’ in terror act

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — Ethiopian officials say an unspecified number of civilians including children have been “massacred” in what they described as a terror attack on Sunday evening in the Oromia region. Ethiopia’s prime minister in a Facebook post has denounced the killing of people based on identity. Abiy Ahmed says “Ethiopia’s enemies are vowing either to rule the country or ruin it, and they are doing everything they can to achieve this.” He says security forces have been deployed to the area and “have started taking measures.” It is not immediately clear how many people were killed.