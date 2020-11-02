Election Day Weather

The weather forecast looks great for the start of November. Temperatures are expected to get close to 70. This is well above normal for this time of year.

Not only are temperatures warmer than normal in Iowa, but much of the middle of the country the temperatures are forecast to be 10-30 degrees above normal on Tuesday.

Let's look back at the last few presidential elections. The last one we had a high near 60 degrees. The warmest one, since 1992, was in 2008 when the high was in the upper 70s. Five of the last seven presidential elections the high temperature was between 39 and 50 degrees. This year it will be on the warmer side of recent elections.