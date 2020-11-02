DECISION 2020: When will your early ballot be counted?

BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) - The counting of ballots from early voters, and already received absentee mail-in ballots, started Monday.

But is there a deadline for county auditors to stop counting ballots the night of the election?

"The law says that we're supposed to PLAN to be done by 10 p.m. on election night," Black Hawk County Auditor Grant Veeder said, "The ballots have to ALL be counted. There’s no question about that.”

Veeder says that every ballot that has already been cast will be counted, even if it's after 10 p.m. on election night.

Even if the Secretary of State declared county auditors to stop counting at 10 p.m. on November 3, then the county auditors will resume the next day.

“There’s no way that there are going to be absentee ballots that are legitimately cast that we will not count,” Veeder said.

The tabulator machines that are being used to count the ballots have the ability to count 300 ballots per minute. Veeder says at the rate that they are getting through the ballots currently, the Black Hawk County counting boards will be done by the time the polls close.

Black Hawk County alone has 40,000 absentee ballots to be counted, so it's hard to say whether all 99 of Iowa's counties will get through the ballots on the night of the election.

“Whenever they get done they’ll be done, but we think we’ll be done with plenty of time,” Veeder said.

Less than half of Black Hawk County's registered voters have voted early or by mail-in ballots. There are still more than 45-thousand in Black Hawk County alone, who still have yet to vote.