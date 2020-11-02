China regulators summon Ant Group executives ahead of IPO

HONG KONG (AP) — Chinese regulators have summoned Ant Group founder Jack Ma and two other senior executives to a formal meeting just days before the company’s shares are due to begin trading in Shanghai and Hong Kong. The mega share sale by the financial company set up by Ma’s Alibaba is expected to be the world’s largest. In a statement issued on Monday, the People’s Bank of China and three other financial regulators said they had conducted “regulatory interviews” with Ma, Ant Group’s chairman Eric Jing and its president Hu Xiaoming. No further details about the meetings were disclosed by the authorities or by Ant Group. Such a move by regulators is typically seen as a warning of sorts.