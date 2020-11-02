Chargers trade former Hawkeye King to Titans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans have acquired veteran defensive back Desmond King from the Los Angeles Chargers for a sixth-round pick in 2021.

The Chargers selected King in the fifth round of the 2017 draft. King settled in as the starting nickel corner and was named a 2018 first-team All-Pro at the position as well as a second-team All-Pro at punt returner. He was relegated to a backup role when the Chargers signed free agent Chris Harris but resumed his role as their nickelback after Harris was injured in late September.

For the season, King has played 248 defensive snaps (54.6%), posting 24 tackles and a sack. King was a healthy scratch for the Chargers' Week 8 loss to the Denver Broncos.

"Sometimes guys just need a fresh start and we wish him all the best," Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said.

Adding King provides much-needed help to a Titans secondary that was without rookie Kristian Fulton in a 31-20 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Cornerback Adoree' Jackson has been out for the past seven games. King should see significant time as the nickelback for the Titans with Fulton on the injured reserve list.