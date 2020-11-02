Campaign draws to a close with US facing a crossroads

PHILADEPHIA (AP) -- America stands at a crossroads the day before Election Day.

Never before in modern history has it faced a choice between two candidates who offer such opposite visions in a time of such great stakes.

President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden are poised Monday to give their closing arguments as to why each is the better fit to steer a nation confronted with a once-in-a-century pandemic, the starkest economic contraction since the Great Depression and a citizenry divided on cultural and racial issues.

More than 93 million people have already voted.

Each campaign insists it has a pathway to victory.

Our numbers are looking VERY good all over. Sleepy Joe is already beginning to pull out of certain states. The Radical Left is going down! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2020