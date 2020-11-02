Anamosa Community School District going online because of COVID-19

JONES COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL)-- The Anamosa Community School District is switching to virtual learning for the next couple weeks due to recent high positive test rates of COVID-19.

The school district will begin online, continuous learning plans from Tuesday, November 3rd – Monday, November 16th.

Each building will be sending out additional information today regarding specific information for your student’s learning over the next two weeks.

The full letter from the district to parents can be found here.