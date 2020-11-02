A city commissioner in Marion resigns after insensitive social media posts
MARION, Iowa (KWWL) — The City of Marion received reports about a city commissioner's social media postings that many saw as racially/culturally insensitive on November 1.
The City of Marion investigated the concerns on Monday and the commissioner resigned from their position.
The investigation pointed in the direction of the ethics and social media policies of the city. Marion did not specify what the employee stated in their post.