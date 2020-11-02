5A State Quarterfinal Round Volleyball

CEDAR RAPIDS(KWWL)--Dubuque Hempstead in the tournnment for the first time in 3 years

started strong against top-seed Dowling Catholic Corrine Meyer smokes one of her team-high 19 kills then on set point Leah Moeller's block gives them a 25, 23 win rallying from an early 7-point deficit

Dowling however turned the tables taking the next three sets to take out the Mustangs three to one

defending champ Cedar Falls rolling out of the gate against Pleasant Valley

Emmy Wedgebury's kill has them up three in the opening set 107

while sophomore Katie Remmert ends it 25, 20 Tigers

but they faltered down the stretch as Pleasant Valley took the next two and a Tigers service error on match point ends the chances of a repeat as Cedar Falls goes down in four

"Things started to change after the second set. We kind of came out with a little bit less energy than we did the first, so that was a huge game changer, and so I think after that we kind of just let it go."

that left just Iowa City Liberty as area's last hope

and the Lightning came through up 2 sets to one on West Des Moines Valley the block by Hanley Hensted put them on the brink of the semifinals

and Sydney Woods ends it the ace serve secures Liberty's first ever state tournament winn nas they get by the Tigers in four --

"Of my gosh, it's so insane. I know we're all excited especially our seniors, like this is our last shot and to be one of the first Liberty teams to win at the state tournament of any sport is just so exciting for all of us."

