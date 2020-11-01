Where to park for today’s Trump rally in Dubuque

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) --- People attending the Donald Trump event today in Dubuque have designated areas to park.

Dubuque Police say you should park at Fifth and Adams ( E 5th St & Adams St, Dubuque, IA 52001 ) or McAleece Park ( on Chaplain Schmitt Island, 1800 Admiral Sheehy Dr, Dubuque, IA 52001 ).

From there attendees can take a bus out to Dubuque Regional Airport, the site where the President is set to speak.

Parking at the airport is limited, according to Dubuque Police. People have been showing up and parking on the highway, which is prohibited.