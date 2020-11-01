Waterloo Police investigating Sunday night shots fired

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - Waterloo Police are investigating after a report of shots fired Sunday night.

Police were called to the 200 block of Mariam Drive around 8 p.m. for a report of shots fired but found no evidence of a shooting. Police were called to 200 block of Palmer Drive at 9 p.m. (one block north) and found shell casings and a bullet.

Because of the close distance, a spokesperson said the two events are likely related. Police do not know if there are any injuries at this time.