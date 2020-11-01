Wapsie Valley forced to exit state volleyball tournament due to COVID-19 test

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - The Wapsie Valley Girls Volleyball Team was forced to withdraw from the state volleyball tournament this weekend due to a positive COVID-19 test on the team, a team representative confirmed to KWWL Saturday.

The Warriors were the No. 2 seed in the tournament, which starts Monday, and finished runner-up in the tournament last year. The team lost only one match in class 1A this year, to #1 Janesville.

The team will not be replaced in the tournament bracket and their first-round opponent, Burlington-Notre Dame, will get a first-round bye.