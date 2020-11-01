TRACKING: Very warm week, plenty of sun

This Evening: It has been a chilly/windy day thus far despite plenty of sunshine. Winds will continue to die down in strength through this evening with temperatures in the low 40s and 30s. Skies remain clear.

Tonight: Besides a few clouds passing by, skies will be mostly clear. Winds will be light as they shift from the northwest to the southwest. This combination of light winds and clear skies will allow temperatures to dip into the mid 20s.

Monday: Sunshine continues for Monday and it will be a bit more enjoyable with highs in the mid 50s. This comes with a west southwest wind at 10-15 mph.

For Monday night, skies will be clear, but temperatures will be warmer with lows in the mid 30s.

Election Day Tuesday: Sunny skies continue with an occasionally breezy south southwest wind at 10 to 15 mph. After a chilly start with temps in the 30s, it will feel more like summer with afternoon highs in the low to upper 60s. You should have no problems heading to the polls.

Wednesday: We will expect a few more clouds with partly cloudy conditions. Highs will still be in the mid to upper 60s with a continuing south wind.

Thursday/Friday: Both days are looking great. We will have mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 60s to low 70s. Winds continue to come in from the south or southwest, a bit more breezy for Friday. Lows will be in the mid 40s through the week.

Weekend: We will have a bit more clouds with partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. Winds stay strong from the south and therefore, highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Next Week: Rain and storms will move in off of a cold front Sunday night and into Monday. Cold temperatures will follow as we dip to the upper 20s Monday night and 30s for Tuesday. There will be a chance for rain, snow, and possibly ice Monday night and into Tuesday. Cold air lingers Wednesday.

