TRACKING: Cold & windy, warmer weather on the way

Today: We’ll have mostly sunny skies, but it will feel a lot colder out there today. That’s all thanks to a cold front that passed through yesterday, shifting our winds to the northwest. It’ll be windy for most of the morning and into the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph will be possible. High temperatures will only be in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies for our overnight. Low temperatures will be in the mid 20s. Winds will die down and shift back to the southwest.

Monday: Mostly sunny and warmer as we start the work week. Southwest winds will help boost our temperatures to the low to mid 50s.

Monday Night: Mostly clear skies remain for Monday night. Low temperatures will be in the upper 30s.

Election Day: If you’re heading out to the polls on Election Day, you’re in luck for some good weather. Expect sunshine and temperatures in the mid 60s.

Temperatures will near 70 degrees by the end of the work week, with cloudy skies rolling in. The next chance for rain and maybe a storm or two, looks to be the start of next work week.