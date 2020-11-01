Iran begins annual air force drill with drones, fighter jets

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s air force has begun an annual drill, with its aging fleet of U.S.- and Russian-made jet fighters taking part alongside locally made drones and other aircraft. That’s according to a report Monday by state TV. The drill will see forces from eight air bases take part over two days in exercises that include missile firing and mid-air refueling. This is the second drill Iran has held since a decade-long U.N. arms embargo on Iran that barred it from purchasing foreign weapons like tanks and fighter jets expired earlier in October. Iran reportedly is interested in purchasing new aircrafts, as it still flies U.S. F-14 Tomcats alongside F-4s and F-5s dating back to before the 1979 Islamic Revolution.