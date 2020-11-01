State regulators file complaint against another Iowa City bar

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) - The Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division has filed a complaint against Players sports bar in Iowa City for violating one of the governor's public health emergency declarations.

The ABD says Players managers violated Governor Reynolds' Oct. 16 proclamation; which mandates all patrons have a seat at a table and all parties are spaced out by at least six feet.

The state says Players made these violations at or around Oct. 24. Management still has a chance to appeal the violation.

The bar Bo James in Iowa City lost its liquor license for a similar offense last month.