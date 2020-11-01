Nov. 1: 676 hospitalizations, total positive cases surpass 130,000

EDITOR'S NOTE: The daily numbers that we report do not line up with the numbers the state is reporting for each day. Every day at 10 a.m. we take the previous day's numbers from 10 a.m. and subtract them with the current numbers from the state at 10 a.m. Rather than reporting a day behind, we wish to give you the most updated information. For Black Hawk and Linn Counties, we are reporting numbers from their county COVID-19 websites. For Johnson and Dubuque counties, we are reporting numbers from the state's website.

IOWA

(KWWL) — There were 2,887 new, confirmed cases from 10 a.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday, according to the state's dashboard, which brings the state's total number of cases to 130,244.

The state's website says that of the 130,244 people who have tested positive, 93,511 have recovered. This is 323 more recoveries than what the state reported Saturday.

The number of active positive cases in the state is 36,733.

The state is reporting one additional death within this time frame, leaving the state's death toll at 1,716.

There were 128 patients hospitalized in Iowa within the last 24 hours and the total number of hospitalizations is 676, which is up from 630. This sets another record-breaking number for hospitalizations. Of those hospitalizations, 164 are in the ICU and 53 are on ventilators.

In Iowa, there's been 8,587 new tests given and a total of 980,394 people that have been tested for COVID-19.

BLACK HAWK COUNTY

As of 10 a.m. Sunday, the Black Hawk COVID-19 dashboard is showing new data at 10 a.m. Saturday. There were 186 more positive cases for a total of 6,965 cases in the county. There were 21 more recoveries, leaving a total of 4,551. There were no additional deaths, leaving a total of 102 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 17 percent.

LINN COUNTY

According to the Linn County COVID-19 dashboard at 10 a.m. Sunday, there's a total of 6,144 reported cases. There were no additional recoveries, leaving a total of 4,337 recoveries. There were no additional deaths, leaving a total of 140 deaths. There are 47 current hospitalizations in the county. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 13.8 percent.

JOHNSON COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Sunday, there are 85 new positive cases reported in Johnson County since 10 a.m. Saturday. This brings the total to 6,235 reported cases. There have been 7 additional recoveries, leaving a total of 5,239 recoveries. A total of 47,754 have been tested. There were no additional deaths, leaving the total at 31 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 8.7 percent.

DUBUQUE COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Sunday, there are 128 new positive cases reported in Dubuque County since 10 a.m. Saturday. This brings the total to 5,828 reported cases. There were 25 more recoveries reported for a total of 3,719. A total of 37,095 people have been tested. There was one additional death, leaving a total of 59 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 18.5 percent.

View COVID-19 numbers from Saturday here.